Verus Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 457,174 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 11.7% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.