Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $131,681.13 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $240.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on W. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

