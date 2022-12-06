Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells $131,681.13 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Fiona Tan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Fiona Tan sold 3,203 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $119,567.99.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62.
Wayfair Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NYSE:W opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $240.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More
