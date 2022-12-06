Wayfinding Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $928.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.