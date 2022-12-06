Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,824.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 142,474 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,701.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 340,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 328,814 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

