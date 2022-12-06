Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.27. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

