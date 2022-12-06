Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $268,440.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $268,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurence Zuriff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $302,400.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $311,430.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $354,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $423,220.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $359,040.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $413,420.00.

Xometry Price Performance

XMTR stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of -0.40. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CL King lifted their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the first quarter valued at $19,569,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Xometry by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xometry by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Xometry by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Read More

