Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Zynex were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYXI opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.82. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

