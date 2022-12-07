10,775 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLAQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition by 2,010.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 402,162 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,315,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,015,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $295,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

