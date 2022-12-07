11,364 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 645.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34,332 shares in the last quarter.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

