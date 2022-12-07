13,561 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Price Performance

TWLVU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

