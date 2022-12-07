14,405 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth $49,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 897,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 0.3 %

LCA opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $10.07.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

