15,343 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 351,189 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,830,000 after buying an additional 3,556,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,984,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after acquiring an additional 139,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.