15,400 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the second quarter worth about $168,000.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRPMU opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $17.33.

About B. Riley Principal 150 Merger

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

