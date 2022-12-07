21,227 Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 192.1% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 153.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the period. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SVM stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $509.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

