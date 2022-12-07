24,815 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,591,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,469 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,226,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after buying an additional 618,900 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAND opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

