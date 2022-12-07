28,897 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.6 %

HL opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.22 and a beta of 2.01. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.66.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -24.99%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

