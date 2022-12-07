3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,570 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 24,920 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 58,722 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,819 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,238 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Price Performance

Shares of DDD stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $68,076.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

