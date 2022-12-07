48,149 Shares in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,149 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,134,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $991.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

