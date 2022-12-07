7,196 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 200.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Henry Schein by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

