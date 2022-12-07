ABB (NYSE:ABB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ABB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in ABB by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 166.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

