Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

ATVI opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

