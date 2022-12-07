Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading Down 1.5%

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.95. 26,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 66,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

