Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

AKAM stock opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.94.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

