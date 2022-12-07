Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

