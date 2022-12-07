Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,237,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 798,824 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $49,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,606,000 after purchasing an additional 137,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALK opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.45.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

