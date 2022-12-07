Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ACI has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.79.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 317.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,929.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

