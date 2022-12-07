American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Graham Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $613.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $609.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.22.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Articles

