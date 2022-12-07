American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 45.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.8 %

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

MRO opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

