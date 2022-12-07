American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.8% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $22.59.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

