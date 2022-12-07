American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Incyte by 25.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

