American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after buying an additional 417,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after acquiring an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,059,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

