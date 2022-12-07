American International Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Evergy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Evergy Increases Dividend

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

