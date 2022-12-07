American International Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MillerKnoll Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on MLKN. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.50.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.74%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

