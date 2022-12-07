American International Group Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after buying an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after buying an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.38.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $454.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

