American International Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,460,000 after acquiring an additional 327,918 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,660,000 after buying an additional 125,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 108,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.59. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $978,917.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,423. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Further Reading

