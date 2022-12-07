American International Group Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

