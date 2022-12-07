American International Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 65.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 91,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 908,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,454 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 269,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

