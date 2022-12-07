American International Group Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

International Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

About International Bancshares

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

