American International Group Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

