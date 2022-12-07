American International Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.08.

NYSE FLT opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

