American International Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies
In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE FLT opened at $185.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.49.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.