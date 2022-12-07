American International Group Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.71.

MOH opened at $335.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.16.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,780 shares of company stock valued at $72,349,537. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

