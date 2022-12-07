American International Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock worth $9,172,100. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DGX opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

