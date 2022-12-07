American International Group Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $369.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

