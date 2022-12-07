American International Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BOH opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

