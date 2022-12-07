American International Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.70.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,004,944.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $363.86 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $548.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.53 and a 200-day moving average of $410.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

