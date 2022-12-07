American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 115,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total transaction of $750,725.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,641,375. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.16.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $298.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

