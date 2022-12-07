American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $413.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.82 and a 200 day moving average of $383.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97.
TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
