American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $413.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.82 and a 200 day moving average of $383.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,505 shares of company stock worth $4,375,766. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

