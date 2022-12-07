American International Group Inc. Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $47,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $34,432,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $34,391,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENOV opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $142.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

