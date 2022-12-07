American International Group Inc. Purchases 13,891 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 4,641,334 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,381,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,423,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,795,000 after buying an additional 660,476 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CFG opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.