American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

